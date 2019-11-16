Are LED headlights safer for driving?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’ve noticed that car headlights seem a little bit brighter lately, it’s not your imagination.
According to AAA of Alabama, car manufacturers are going to LED bulbs, which are brighter and whiter.
The transition has been taking place over the last several years.
“I honestly think the newer LED headlights are probably safer,” said Corporal Steve Smith, with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. “The LED headlights are just Illuminating a larger area. They are not projecting any more into someone’s eye, line of sight.”
