ADOC searching for escaped prisoner

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for a prisoner that escaped early Saturday morning.
According to ADOC, William Jeffery Dannelly escaped from the Red Eagle Work Center at 1 a.m. on Saturday. The Red Eagle Work Center is located in Montgomery.
Dannelly is listed as being 5′7 and 175 pounds. He has multiple tattoos.
Authorities ask that if you see the inmate or have information that may lead to his recapture, please contact ADOC at 800-831-8825.
