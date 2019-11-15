Sylacauga officer survives fiery accident with log truck

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Sylacauga police officer is stable and will undergo several surgeries after a terrible accident with a log truck.
Investigators said Officer Blake McGhee was involved in the accident Thursday night on Highway 21 near Gristmill Road in Talladega County. It happened after 6:00p.m.
After hitting the log truck, Officer McGhee’s unit caught fire.
Because of his extensive injuries McGhee could not get out of his patrol car on his own, so he was pulled out of the wreckage by a fellow officer and three other men.
Investigators said without the swift actions of Talladega County Sheriff Deputy Chris Rogers, a fellow member of the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, and the other three men who were passers-by, circumstances could have ended very differently.
Officer McGhee was responsive throughout the incident.
Because of weather conditions, medical personnel could not fly him, so an ambulance drove McGhee to UAB.
Thoughts and prayers are appreciated for Officer Blake McGhee and his family as he faces a difficult recovery ahead.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.