SkyWatch unit like ‘eyes in the sky’ for Fultondale police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may have noticed law enforcement towers in certain parts of Jefferson County. The police department in Fultondale couldn’t be happier with the SkyWatch unit saying that just one officer in the inside is the equivalent to having 4 to 5 patrolmen on the ground at an event.
“We put it out on special events like this right here to get us above the crowd. We have more visibility. Able to see a lot more,” says John Rouse, Sgt. with the Fultondale Police Department.
The monitoring mobile platform has been a proven surveillance focus in Fultondale for nearly a decade.
Just recently, this Publix in Homewood has employed the SkyWatch. Officers have used it for all their big events, most recently for the Magic City Classic. They say that there has been a drop in overall incidents. People see it there and know there is a police presence inside.
“It’s equipped with cameras so we can zoom in. If we see a problem, we can zoom in on that problem and dispatch officers to that incident location," said Rouse.
Fultondale police will deploy the SkyWatch for various locations during Black Friday shopping they day after Thanksgiving. They also loan the units to neighboring police departments if needed.
