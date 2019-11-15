Numerous missing persons cases in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are dozens of missing persons in Alabama. With each face carries a name, a family, and a story.
“It has been an up and down, devastating time for all of us,” said Juanita Kirksey, on what it’s been like for the family and friends of Daniel Rickett. Rickett went missing in early February 2018.
The pain of not knowing, is deep and complex.
“We know that without a shadow of a doubt that we will find Daniel. Now whether Daniel is still alive, only God knows that. We pray that he is, but only God knows that,” said Kirksey, Rickett’s Godmother.
Right now, Rickett is one of those listed as missing in Alabama. An online database goes back to the 1980s.
“I was quite overwhelmed when I saw the numbers of the people, the children that have been missing over the years. And it was amazing to me,” said Kirksey.
Law Enforcement officers say when a person goes missing, at minimum their name is entered into a national database, and then then the investigation begins. Sometimes amber or missing senior alerts are issued.
Some cases eventually go cold. Kirksey says it’s important for people to hold out hope.
“Don’t allow someone to dictate that your loved one can’t be found or justice can’t be served,” she said.
