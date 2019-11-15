Man charged with felony murder following heroin overdose in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has been been charged with felony murder following a heroin overdose in Hueytown.
Police say 57-year-old Cecil Cox is charged with murder and is being held under a $75,000 bond. He was formally charged on Friday, but the death happened Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Hueytown Police Chief Mike Yarbrough says Cox and 27-year-old Robert Logan Beane were together Tuesday night doing heroin outside city limits. Cox gave heroin to Beane, according to Yarbrough.
At some point, Cox and Beane went back to Hueytown to Cox’s house and Beane died.
Yarbrough says Cox admitted to officers he knew Beane was overdosing and did nothing to help. Instead, Yarbrough says Cox went inside his house and went to sleep, leaving Beane in the car.
Early Wednesday morning, someone else found Beane in the car and called for help. Officers and paramedics were called at 4:08 a.m. and he was pronounced dead at 4:25 a.m.
Yarbrough said Cox was still inside his house sleeping as this was happening outside. Officers questioned him, and after investigating, charged him with felony murder.
According to the chief, this charge is warranted because state law states if someone dies during the commission of a felony, a person can be charged with murder. In this case, Yarbrough says the felony is disseminating narcotics to someone else.
Yarbrough believes this is the first charge of its kind in Hueytown.
Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates said he does not have a cause of death yet for Cox. Toxicology results are pending. It could take up to 4-6 weeks to get the official cause of death.
