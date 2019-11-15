JeffCo schools work to recruit full time SROs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday’s school shooting in Santa Clarita California is a reminder to districts everywhere about the importance of remaining vigilant.
“We've been in the process of recruiting and hiring a deputy for every school location. We're nearly complete with that. We have every school covered with an SRO," said Captain Wendell Major, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
There is an important distinction that comes with that. In the past, the sheriff’s office relied partially on retired deputies to help patrol schools.
Now they are almost done transitioning to the full-time deputies, for each of the 56 Jefferson County Schools. Those Deputies are led in part by Major.
"It's a matter of being present in every school and being integrated into that community. And being well trained to deal with the threat," he said. Which might not be exactly what you think.
In fact dealing with threats, partially means sniffing them out, before they become one. It’s kind of taking what’s known as “community policing” and applying it to education.
“We can understand the issues that they are facing. That we make sure the appropriate law is applied when it’s necessary. But we’re not there to criminalize being a student,” said Major.
When Major sees events like what happened in California, it just reinforces the need to make sure deputies are always present.
“We have that officers’ presence down, to deter the problem. But we also have a force in readiness to deal with any threat,” he said.
