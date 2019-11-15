‘I feel like I don’t even have a heart’: Aniah’s mother on how she just wants to go find her

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Aniah Blanchard’s family holds out hope their daughter will be found soon.
Aniah’s mother, Angela Harris said today as far as the investigation nothing is moving fast enough for her.
Ibraheem Yazeed is being held in the Lee County jail charged with Aniah’s kidnapping.
Aniah was last seen in surveillance video from a convenience store in Auburn on Oct. 23. A witness said he saw Yazeed force Aniah into a vehicle that night.
Yazeed has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 20 at 9 a.m.
Blanchard was reported missing Oct. 24, and the search for her is ongoing.
Aniah’s mother said she’s hurt, but hopeful.
Here she talked about feeling as though her heart is missing and how she wants every day just to go find her.
