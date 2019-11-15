High school students become scientists for a day at the University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Several west Alabama high school students earned the chance to be scientists for a day at the University of Alabama.
Mallory Akins felt happy to participate. She wanted to learn more about diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s because they have affected people in her family.
She was one of a dozen high school students who watched how professionals work in a lab Friday. The Alabama Science in Motion program is designed to inspire students to consider majoring in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math - or STEM.
“I think this is an awesome opportunity. Cause usually you’re just cooped up in a classroom and most schools don’t have any of the resources to do any kind of extensive research like at the UA. And I think it’s amazing what they do here,” Akins explained.
The students who participated came from Tuscaloosa, Choctaw, and Lamar counties.
