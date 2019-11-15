Governor announces grant for welding program at Jeff State

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey announced a $280,000 grant earlier this week to go towards a new facility for the welding program at Jefferson State College.
Sharon Davis couldn’t be more happier about that announcement. She’s a single mother of two teenage boys and works as a hairstylist to make ends meet. She’s also a student at Jefferson State Community College, enrolled in the welding program.
“It’s a sacrifice. It really is - it’s a sacrifice,” said Davis
But Davis did not hesitate to go back to school. A former nurse, she found her niche in welding. Thanks to the BOLD Goals Coalition of Central Alabama that helped her find a skill, Davis fell in love with welding. So she enrolled here at Jefferson state. A death in the family left a huge financial void.
“I just knew that I had to do something and the opportunity to go to school for welding opened up and I just took it,” Davis said.
There is a high demand for skilled trade workers in the state of Alabama. Jefferson State Community College and students like Sharon Davis will benefit from this grant which will help build a brand new facility at the Shelby Hoover campus.
“The second greatest need in Shelby County is welding. Jefferson State is trying to help solve that problem. In keeping our students working and getting jobs at the end and also helping our business hire qualified individuals,” says David Bobo, spokesperson for Jefferson State Community College.
“In the meantime, I’m going to go and do something with actual hands on welding so I can acquire more experience in the field,” Davis said.
Davis is slated to graduate in 2021. The newly funded welding facility will open in August of next year.
