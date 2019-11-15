Getting Alabama workers ready for more jobs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More jobs are coming to Alabama. This week, Hyundai announced an $410 million expansion which will lead to the manufacturing of a new vehicle at its Montgomery plant. This will mean 200 new jobs. Amazon is set to come online next year with 1,500 jobs. Will Alabama be able to fill those jobs?
Economic recruiters and community colleges say the state has plenty of workers, but they need to get job training for some of these new positions.
Birmingham, under Mayor Randall Woodin, has launched a job expansion effort. The three prong program includes job recruitment to bring work to Birmingham, job preparation which seeks to train people for the work, and job access to get them to the workplace.
And of course, there is the Birmingham Promise which seeks to train students for the job market and try to get them to stay or return to Birmingham.
As of this year, there are 3,700 more people working in Birmingham than last year. The city and community colleges all believe training is the key and they have a plan to do just that.
“We have other partners in our ecosystem, whether it’s our higher education system or K-12 system, some of our other workforce development partners. We are laser focused on how we prepare people for the economy of tomorrow,” Rachel Harmon, Deputy Director of Talent Development for Birmingham, said.
Harmon said the city hopes to increase the new 3,700 job hires next year. If you want to learn more about job training, you can visit the city’s website by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.