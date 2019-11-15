Accused Calhoun County teacher also resigned from position in another AL school district

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A choral teacher who resigned during an emergency meeting called by the Calhoun County Board of Education Wednesday, also abruptly resigned from another position, in another school district in Alabama.
Bradley White, 27, resigned from his job at Alexandria High School amid allegations of inappropriate contact with minors on social media.
He was arrested Thursday and charged with distribution of obscene material to a student and school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19.
White also worked for Florence City Schools from 2016-2018. White left his position as choral teacher and choral director at Florence High School in March 2018. According to minutes from a March 23, 2018 Florence City Schools Board of Education meeting, White resigned from his positions effective immediately.
The meeting was classified as a “called, public meeting,” as opposed to a “regular, public meeting” and White’s resignation was the only new business discussed, according to the minutes. The meeting lasted 4 minutes.
White was hired by Florence City Schools on May 27, 2016, according to minutes from a meeting on that date. He was hired as the chorus and show choir teacher at Hibbett Middle School, effective the start of the 2016-2017 school year however, before the start of the year, White resigned, according to minutes from a BOE meeting on July 25.
At the same meeting, White was hired as the chorus teacher for Florence High School. At the next meeting on August 3, White was hired as the choral director for Florence High School and given an annual supplement of $4,471.
WBRC Fox 6 On Your Side Investigators has requested White’s personnel file from Florence City Schools but has not yet received those public records.
White was hired by the Calhoun County Board of Education in May 2018 and started at Alexandria High School as the choral teacher at the start of the 2019-2020 school year. Past versions of Calhoun County Schools’ website show White also taught at Ohatchee and Weaver High Schools.
WBRC Fox 6 On Your Side Investigators has requested White’s personnel file from Calhoun County Schools but has not yet received those records.
