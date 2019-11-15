FIRST ALERT: Rain lingering longer along and east of I-65

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rain is stubborn to exit and I have now kept rain in the forecast for the I-65 corridor through 3 p.m. and it slowly tapering off after 6 p.m. from west to east and ending across our southeast counties by 11 p.m. Where it’s cloudy and rainy, temperatures will hang out in the 40s the rest of today and feel a little colder because of the breeze, and areas west of I-65 will enjoy sunshine and temperatures well into the 50s. Depending on where high school football playoff games are located, they may or may not be impacted initially by rain, but overall it’s looking like a chilly night ahead. Skies clear from west to east and temperatures will drop below freezing west of I-65 overnight and slightly above freezing in east Alabama.
Saturday starts off a little chilly and frosty, but sunshine will be abundant and temperatures will warm quickly and reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. The weather will be great for the UAB and Auburn games and temperatures will likely be in the upper 40s as Alabama heads to Starkville to take on Mississippi State. Clouds will increase a little Sunday, but we’ll stay dry with high temperatures climbing into the lower 60s.
Models are hinting at a little disturbance moving into the Southeast on Monday with very limited moisture, which means more clouds than anything else. Rain chances look very low until perhaps the end of the week. Temperatures will start off below normal but average temperatures look to perhaps finish off the week as the next rain maker arrives.
Tracking areas of light to moderate rain.
