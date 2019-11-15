FIRST ALERT: Rain lingering longer along and east of I-65

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rain is stubborn to exit and I have now kept rain in the forecast for the I-65 corridor through 3 p.m. and it slowly tapering off after 6 p.m. from west to east and ending across our southeast counties by 11 p.m. Where it’s cloudy and rainy, temperatures will hang out in the 40s the rest of today and feel a little colder because of the breeze, and areas west of I-65 will enjoy sunshine and temperatures well into the 50s. Depending on where high school football playoff games are located, they may or may not be impacted initially by rain, but overall it’s looking like a chilly night ahead. Skies clear from west to east and temperatures will drop below freezing west of I-65 overnight and slightly above freezing in east Alabama.