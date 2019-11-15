Do you know the Heimlich? This is proof you should learn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A life-saving event in Calhoun County is a reminder of the importance of learning emergency skills.
On Tuesday, October 28, a 6-year-old child started choking on a peppermint in a classroom during an open house at White Plains Elementary School.
The local fire chief/paramedic was notified along with school officials.
Chief Harper and Principal Gilbert responded quickly to the emergency.
They realized the child's mother had already done the Heimlich to try and dislodge the candy.
Chief Harper did the Heimlich once more, and between the two attempts the peppermint was moved up enough for the little girl to start crying and coughing again.
Shortly after that she started complaining of the candy being stuck further down in her throat. She was given a drink of water, which helped her swallow the candy.
The girl's vital signs were good and the rescue effort was a success.
White Plains Elementary School sits in a rural area, and the ambulance that covers this area could have taken 20 to 45 minutes to respond, which makes knowing life-saving skills like the Heimlich Maneuver so important.
To everyone involved, job well done!
