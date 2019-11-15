Court hearing for Ibraheem Yazeed scheduled next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A preliminary hearing is scheduled next week for Ibraheem Yazeed, the man charged with kidnapping 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.
His defense is seeking to reinstate a bond so he can get out of jail pending the trial in Auburn.
The preliminary hearing could show just some of the prosecution’s evidence in the case against Yazeed. The Lee County District Attorney’s office is opposing bond for Yazeed since he was out on bond already for two other charges - kidnapping and attempted murder. A showdown is expected over allowing him out of jail on bond.
Yazeed was captured in Florida and returned to Alabama. He currently faces charges on attempted murder and kidnapping involving a separate case. The parents of Aniah Blanchard have said he is uncooperative and not helping with any information about Aniah.
The judge has issued a gag order in the case to cut down on publicity. The appearance of Aniah’s parents on WBRC FOX6 News and some of their comments have been cited in the defense’s motion for the gag order.
Birmingham defense attorney Roger Appell said this is appropriate for witnesses and parties in the case, but he says it should not impact the parents’ crusade to push for information to find their daughter.
“They can still do that as long they are not giving opinions on guilt or innocence, things like that. They can talk about their daughter and they want justice. But they need to stay away from particulars of the facts situation,” Appell said.
Appell said the fact Yazeed has had past issues with criminal charges may make it difficult for him to bond out of jail.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.