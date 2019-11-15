Coroner: Body found in shed is missing Auburn student from Taiwan

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A body found on Sunday has been positively identified as that of missing Auburn University student Chih Kai Lai, according to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.
Lai’s body was found in a shed at a home in the 500 block of Southview Drive in Auburn on Nov. 10. No foul play is suspected, according to the coroner, but an investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding his death.
Positive identification was made through fingerprint comparisons.
Lai, a 22-year-old student from Taiwan, was reported missing on Aug. 19 after failing to show up for his first day of graduate school classes.
“I want to thank the Auburn Police, Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences, SBI of ALEA, and the FBI for their diligent work to bring us this far in this investigation," Harris said, adding, "As this investigation continues, if anyone has any information concerning this case please call the Auburn Police at 334-501-3140 or 334- 501-3100, the tip line at 334-246-1391 or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness line at 334-742-4339.”
