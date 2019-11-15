COLD CASE: Bessemer man missing 6 years, foul play suspected

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Six years ago Friday Jerry Wayne "Jay" Dailey II was last seen in front of a Bessemer residence in the 500 block of 17th St. North.
His family reported him missing when they became worried that he hadn't returned home and didn't have access to his medication.
Investigators suspect foul play in his disappearance, but no one has ever been charged.
If you have seen Jay or know anything about his disappearance call Bessemer Police at (205) 425-2411 or call Det. McCay with the Investigations Division directly at (205) 565-1320.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Tipline at (205) 428-3541.
