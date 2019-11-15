Candlelight vigil planned in west Alabama for missing 5-year-old Florida girl

MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have not yet determined if the remains they found are in fact Taylor Rose Williams, but people in Marengo County are organizing efforts to grieve and show love and support for the missing girl.
Taylor Rose Williams’ disappearance has captured attention across the country, especially here in west Alabama. Dee Daniel recently drove by the area between Demopolis and Linden where human remains of a child were found during a search for her.
“It’s just a sad thing to know that a there was a child that was lost,” Daniel said.
Daniel felt inspired to do something for the missing 5-year-old girl after having a chance meeting with someone who said they were related to her.
“She was like, ‘I just can’t believe anybody wouldn’t do anything for her.’ And I’m like, ‘let’s do it’,” Daniel continued.
Daniel and others are organizing a candlelight vigil for 4 p.m. Saturday on the soccer field of the Demopolis Sportsplex.
“This happened in our backyard, this is here. And to think because we didn’t know her we didn’t need to do anything is wring,” said Daniel.
Daniel added they’ll have candles and red ribbons, because Taylor’s middle name is Rose, to pass out to those who attend. It’s open to anyone who wants to go.
