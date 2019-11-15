Birmingham basketball talent Hannah Edwards signs letter of intent

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the Birmingham area’s biggest high school basketball talents is following an Alabama connection to a smaller school. It’s a path she hopes will take her to the WNBA.
This week, surrounded by family, friends and teammates, Oak Mountain High School center Hannah Edwards, signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Louisiana Monroe.
ESPN ranks the senior the 13th best high school center in the country. Edwards says she chose ULM because of new head coach Brooks Donald-Williams. Donald-Williams started trying to get Edwards to commit to the capstone when she was an assistant coach at the University of Alabama. But it was after Donald-Williams took over the ULM program that Edwards says things shifted into high gear.
“I was like, I know I want this woman to be my coach for the next four years,” says Edwards of their conversation. “I was shopping for coaches, not shopping for the name of the school, and that’s one of the biggest reasons that I’m going to ULM. Her and her coaching style and her coaching staff and even the team itself because when I went on my official recruiting trip the team and I just bonded right away.”
At 6′6″ and averaging nearly 16 points and 10 rebounds a game, Edwards believes she has the game and work ethic to advance to the WNBA and likens her game Indiana Fever center Teira McCowan. Among players Edwards most admires is the Fever’s Paris Kea, who Edwards says once coached her at a basketball camp and A’ja Wilson, whom Edwards calls a great advocate for women in basketball.
“I think she’s really a great role model for young basketball players in this age,” Edwards says.
In the short term, Edwards says she’ll be working on a sports management degree at ULM in hopes that she’ll eventually be able to put that knowledge to use as a sports agent.
