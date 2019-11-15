40 arrested in Tuscaloosa repeat offender roundup

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announced a new police initiative that focused on repeat offenders ended last week the arrest of 40 people.
"We can do everything within our power to make life disruptive and difficult for those who want to cause harm,” Maddox explained Thursday.
The 40 people arrested have 140 charges against them. Those charges included 57 outstanding felony warrants and 39 new charges. Sixteen were charges of failure to appear in court. Six guns were recovered in the operation.
“Anytime someone thinks they can take a firearm to settle a dispute in the community that’s the person we’re going to come looking for,” Police Chief Mitt Tubbs added.
Tubbs said the three-day roundup targeted a small number of people suspected of being involved in many of Tuscaloosa’s gun crimes and were considered habitual offenders.
“For years we’ve seen corrections, mental health, pardons and parole, our court system all crumble because of the lack of funding. The end result is too many of those that want to do evil in our community are allowed to return to the streets,” according to Maddox.
Tubbs felt many people in the communities where these crimes happened now feel safer with some of these suspects off the street.
“We’ve had people in these communities come to us and let us know prior this roundup that it was effective in reducing crime and making them feel safer,” Tubbs continued.
Tubbs said these repeat offender roundups could happen at least every four months or so.
