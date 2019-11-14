Yo Mama’s: Pork Chops with raspberry chipotle sauce

Pork Loin
4 (3/4-inch thick) pork chops
1 cup Worcestershire sauce
1/2 tsp Garlic powder
1 tsp Chipotle seasoning
Raspberry Chipotle
1 cup Barbecue sauce
1/2 cup Raspberry jam
DIRECTIONS
Tenderize pork loins with mallet until 1/2 inch thick. Mix Worcestershire sauce garlic and chipotle seasoning. Pour over pork loins. Let marinate for at least 30 mins.
Mix barbecue sauce with jam. Set aside.
In non stick skillet over medium high heat add 1 tsp olive oil. Place pork loins and brown on both sides. About 10 minutes on each side. Add raspberry sauce
Served with mashed sweet potatoes
5 medium sweet potatoes or yams
2 cups water (just enough to top potatoes)
2 cups sugar
1/2 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp nutmeg
1 tsp vanilla extract
1/2 tsp lemon extract
1/2 stick butter
DIRECTIONS
In a large pot over medium heat, place sweet potatoes in water. Top with butter, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemon and vanilla extract; cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer, without stirring, until mixture is thick and syrupy, 30 minutes. Mixture will thicken slightly as it cools. Remove from heat and serve warm.
