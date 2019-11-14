Shelby County Sheriff’s Office plans changes after tear gas mishap

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office plans to make changes after a tear gas exercise went awry Wednesday.
Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when the tear gas exercise was underway inside the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Training Center for the Tactical Response Unit. This was an effort to expose deputies for a short period of time to the gas. C/S gas was deployed and vented after the training exercise ended, but unfortunately it spread to the nearby Shelby County Humane Society.
“A lot of reports of coughing, red eye, sneezing and not too long after that, we were told to evacuate the building by the fire department,” said Cassidy Poe with the Humane Society.
Volunteer staff members and clients were outside of the Humane Society for a spay and neuter drop off. Some were affected by the tear gas. “The EMT’s came to take a look at everybody who was having issues. There were a few folks sent to the hospital. I know two of our employees had to go. They already had respiratory problems,” Poe said.
A total of four people were taken to the hospital for precautionary steps. The employees, volunteers and staff were moved a half mile away. Meanwhile when given the all clear they returned to check on the animals and none had any issues. “A handful of us came back here. Looked at all the pets. No one was showing symptoms or signs of any issue. We gave extra food and water to some of them but everyone was good to go,” Poe said.
The evacuation put the humane society behind on some of their work. They delayed opening Thursday until 1 p.m.
So what caused the gas to spread over to the humane society? Weather conditions kept the gas low and concentrated as it spread in the direction of the humane society.
The Sheriff’s Office said the community was not in danger and it was an isolated incident.
