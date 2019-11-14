Schools ask parents to be proactive as they start to see respiratory infections

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School nurses have officially entered busy season and they have a warning about a virus your child could come home with from school.
Doctors’ offices are already seeing a spike in respiratory infections. Hannah Harris is a School nurse for Shelby Elementary and she says that is not unusual for them to see a lot of respiratory infections this time of year as well.
Some are more severe than others.
“Of course if your child is ever having any difficulty breathing or seems to be getting tired just by laying there, or is having trouble having conversations, those are things that we want you to immediately go see a physician. For things like sniffles, those can usually be helped with over-the-counter medication,” Harris explains.
But doctors say once it starts, respiratory infections came spread quickly; especially in these cold temperatures. So school leaders ask that if your child catches it don’t let them come to school.
“Keeping them home so that that doesn’t spread to the other kids in their class,” Harris states.
It is officially that time of year where we need to get in a routine of wiping down surfaces constantly. Paying extra attention to those areas that we know our kids touch a lot. Also talk to your child about good hand washing and this time of year it’s not a bad idea to wipe down your child’s school supplies when they get home especially during flu season.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.