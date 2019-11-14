Poarch Band of Creek Indians proposes new gambling plan to include a possible lottery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is proposing a comprehensive gaming plan that would expand gambling and allow for the creation of a lottery, among other things.
This week, the Tribe launched a website explaining the plan, which includes a one-time $225 million payment to the state for exclusive gambling rights. It also allows the Tribe to build at least two new casinos and would allow for table games like blackjack.
The proposal also says the tribe supports legislation that includes a traditional paper lottery in Alabama.
Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey reiterated her position on a lottery and says she’ll take a look at the Tribe’s plan.
"We are always open to good, sound, strong proposals and look forward to reviewing that but if we are going to have a lottery that's up to the legislature and we'll certainly look into that,” Ivey said.
The Tribe could also share some of its gaming revenue with the state. On its website, the tribe calls this a winning proposal for Alabama, estimating the plan would provide more than $1 billion in revenue after the first year.
You can read more about the plan here: https://www.winningforalabama.com/winning
