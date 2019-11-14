4 new sensory paths added to Alabaster schools

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - 4 new sensory paths were recently added into some Alabaster schools.
The colorful path is created to help students relieve stress and learn how to cope with different emotions.
The special needs teacher says that if students do not first learn how to deal with their emotions, then there is no way they are going to be able to focus on their school work.
The sensory paths were added to Meadow View Elementary. Creek View Elementary, Thompson Intermediate School and the Warrior Center.
