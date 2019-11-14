Miles College leaves for SIAC Championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the second straight year and the fifth time since 2011, the Golden Bears will play for the SIAC (Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) title. Miles College left Thursday morning to travel to Albany State, a team the Golden Bears have faced in each of its five SIAC Championship game appearances.
“It’s big for our institution. When you talk about the SIAC, you always hear about the Albany States, the Fort Valleys and Tuskegee’s, so for us to have a footprint in the SIAC, it means a lot me, our coaches, and our players,” Miles Head Coach Reginald Ruffin said.
Miles College has won three SIAC Championships in program history.
Miles College and Albany State kickoff Saturday at 1 p.m.
