Local wrestling coach inducted into Hall of Fame at Old Dominion

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - James Nicholson is a decorated collegiate wrestler who now wants to help kids reach their highest potential.
Nicholson was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame at Old Dominion University.
During his time at ODU he was a D1 All-American in 2008 and 2011. He also holds the record for most wins at 138.
Nicholson now runs the Vestavia Hills Wrestling Club located in Vestavia behind the Vestavia Bowling Alley.
They teach kids wrestling classes, MMA and woman's self-defense.
