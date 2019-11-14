Child found wandering in road, dropped off at Center Point fire station

Center Point, Ala. (WBRC) - A child is safely back with his family after he wandered away from home, thanks to help from a good Samaritan and a local fire station.
The 5-year-old boy was found wandering down Chalkville Road near Martin Road around 8:30 Tuesday morning. Center Point Fire says a driver noticed the boy, picked him up, and took him to a nearby fire station. Crews on staff provided the boy with food and worked with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office to find the boy’s parents, according Center Point Fire Chief Gene Coleman
Coleman says considering the heavy traffic in the area and the bitter cold that morning, he’s glad the boy was found safe.
“Getting out in traffic, anything could happen on that roadway. Any time of day a child being alone is concerning. Fortunately, a good Sarmatian stopped and picked him up and brought him to the fire station. We applaud her efforts because it could have been a lot worse,” said Coleman.
Chief Coleman says the child told fire crews that he left the house to try and get a toy from a nearby Dollar General.
We did reach out to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to get more information about the parents and this case. We’re waiting to hear back.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.