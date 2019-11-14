Central-Clay Co. ready for rematch vs. Jasper in Class 5A

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Round two of the playoffs get underway Friday night, and WBRC is headed to Jasper for our Sideline Game of the Week as the Vikings host the defending 5A state champs, Central-Clay County. This game is a rematch from earlier in the season when Jasper edged Clay 35-34 in double overtime. Central Head Coach Danny Horn believes that experience has helped them prepare for this playoff game on the road.
“We’ve always played pretty decent on the road, last year we played four out of the five playoff games on the road, and against very good teams, so like I tell everyone if we were pushing the bus there, it may be a problem, but we’re riding, how tired can you get riding,” said Volunteers Head Coach Danny Horn.
Kickoff for Central-Clay County at Jasper is 7 p.m. You can watch the full recap on Sideline starting at 10:25 p.m. Friday night.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.