Birmingham Police looking to keep national accreditation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is hoping to keep its national accreditation. And part of that involves getting feedback from employees and the public.
These types of reviews happen every three years.
Wednesday evening, a few residents who live downtown shared their thoughts on the kind of job they believe the police department is doing to keep them safe. Members of the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement or CALEA were taking notes. CALEA wants to make sure the department is following the right policies and procedures.
Stephen Wilson lives on 2nd Avenue North and says he and his wife were involved in a couple of incidents, including a shooting where they say BPD didn’t do a good job following up.
"We were shot at during a hit and run and it fell through the cracks. That should not happen in a major city or a home. Could it be due to the department not following things the way they should? Maybe, but we just want them to do as well as possible,” Wilson said.
Wilson says their situation was eventually taken care of. He says the department needs to work on communication and transparency.
We’re told the CALEA seal is the gold standard in public safety. CALEA will finish its assessment at the end of the week.
