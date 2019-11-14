Absolutely Alabama: Janney Museum

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In 1864 a Montgomery businessman named Alfred Janney decided to build a furnace in Calhoun County to produce iron for the war effort. His venture met with less than success when a force of Twenty-Three Hundred Union Cavalry arrived and blew it up.
Today, all that remains is the chimney but nearby there is now a museum which tells the story not just of The Janney Furnace but preserves the rich history of an entire region, a history which is Absolutely Alabama.
