Former Calhoun County choral teacher and 2nd man arrested after investigation into YouTube videos

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - After an investigation into videos on a YouTube channel, authorities have a arrested a former Calhoun County choir teacher as well as one other man.
27-year-old Bradley Lamar White was arrested Thursday by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and charged with distribution of obscene material to a student and school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19-years-old.
White resigned from his position as a choir teacher at Alexandria High/Middle School Wednesday afternoon, after the Calhoun County Board of Education called an emergency meeting.
His bond is set at $6000 for each offense and a court date has been set for Dec 9, 2019.
An investigation into the videos also led to the arrest of David Fox Jr. for Electronic Solicitation of a Child with a bond of $30,000.00. Fox’s court date has been set for Dec. 9, 2019.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.