Judge sets preliminary hearing for suspect in Aniah Blanchard kidnapping case

OPELIKA, Ala. (WBRC) - A preliminary hearing has been set for 30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed, the man accused of kidnapping 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.
On Wednesday morning, Yazeed’s attorney, Elijah T. Beaver, filed a motion for a preliminary hearing. Yazeed has been charged with first-degree kidnapping in the disappearance of Aniah.
District Judge Russell K. Bush granted the motion and set a hearing for Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 9 a.m.
Yazeed was taken into custody in Escambia County, Fla., on Nov. 7. He was transported to Lee County several days later and made his first court appearance in Alabama on Nov. 10.
Aniah was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn at a convenience store on South College Street and was reported missing the following day. Her CR-V was found at a Montgomery apartment complex on Oct. 26.
Surveillance video and photos placed Yazeed in the convenience store at the same time as Aniah. A witness told authorities he saw Yazeed force Blanchard into a car, and an affidavit states blood evidence “indicative of someone suffering a life-threatening injury,” was found in the passenger compartment of Blanchard’s 2017 Honda CR-V.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.