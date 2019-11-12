Wall at Chelsea restaurant dedicated to young marine killed serving our country

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - A special dedication took up an entire wall inside the Applebee’s in Chelsea to honor a young man killed while serving our country.
Every inch of the wall was covered in pictures to honor Lance Corporal Thomas Rivers, Jr.
The Marine was a Hoover native who graduated from Briarwood Christian School in 2007.
Thomas was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. He served for almost three years before he was killed by a roadside bomb in 2010.
To honor the ultimate sacrifice he made, Applebee’s dedicated a wall to the young hero.
“I think it’s a wonderful idea to make the families aware that other people really care about them, and that they appreciate our sacrifice. And that makes me feel good when I know that his sacrifice is appreciated and he’s not forgotten.”
Thomas Jr.’s parents started an organization after he died called Support Our Soldiers. To learn more about Support Our Soldiers, click here.
