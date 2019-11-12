UPDATE: Injuries in multi-vehicle wreck following weekend pursuit in JeffCo

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The state is investigating a multi-vehicle wreck involving a suspect trying to get away from Jefferson County law enforcement.
At least four people were taken to the hospital with injuries. State Troopers confirm that at least 3 of those people were critically injured, including the man law enforcement were trying to arrest, his female passenger who was thrown from their vehicle and another person in one of the vehicles involved in that crash.
The pursuit happened late Saturday night near Bessemer Road and Avenue W. Corporal Steve Smith says at least 5 vehicles were involved in the wreck when the suspect ran a red light and plowed into cars.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies featured on the show Live PD tried to stop the man who had warrants for theft and drugs and that’s when he took off. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, at some point the deputies lost sight of the car and the crash happened afterward.
