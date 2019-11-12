The community and the man accused of popping baby Trump balloon respond

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa’s Monnish Park returned to normal Monday after Tuscaloosa police arrested a man accused of poking holes in a baby Trump balloon Saturday.
“I think it was a someone with attention seeking behaviors. It’s not that big a deal,” Sherri Drummond said.
Tuscaloosa police charged 32-year-old Hoyt Deau Hutchinson with criminal mischief.
Officers claimed they watched Hutchinson cut into the baby Trump balloon among a group protesting the President.
Hutchinson defended his actions Monday morning when he called into the Rick and Bubba Show.
“It’s to the point where you’ve got to take a stand. We don’t have two parties anymore, we have good versus evil,” he said on the show.
Hutchinson said when he first saw the balloon he yelled out something to the people around it. Then he came back with what he describes as a material cutter or sharp razor.
“And I walked up to the balloon and they were chanting, lock it up, lock it up, lock him up, lock him up. And I was just acting like I was filming it and taking a picture and smiling. And I walked up and said lock this up.”
“We were able to get the suspect into custody fairly quickly. Certainly it was unfortunate, but we had anticipated that something could happen. That’s why you had officers so close ready to respond quickly,” Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said.
“Although he probably shouldn’t have done it and its regrettable he acted in a way that he did there’s a price to be paid,” State Senator Gerald Allen of Tuscaloosa added.
