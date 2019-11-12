Grits and Gouda: Lima Bean and Bacon Hummus Dip

Ingredients:
1 (16-oz) package frozen baby lima beans
2 cups chicken broth or water
3 cloves garlic, halved or 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
4 slices uncooked bacon
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil or avocado oil
Directions:
Combine lima beans, chicken broth, garlic, salt and pepper in a medium size saucepan. Cut 2 pieces of the bacon into 4 pieces and add to the pan. Cover and bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer 15 to 18 minutes or until very tender.
Meanwhile, cut the remaining 2 slices of bacon into 1/4 –inch strips on a cutting board. Place in a small skillet and turn on the heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until bacon is crisp.
Drain lima beans, keeping the bacon and garlic with beans. Process in a food processor until smooth. Slowly pour the olive oil through the food chute. Spoon into a serving bowl and sprinkle with cooked bacon. This dip can be stored in the refrigerator several days and actually increases in flavor.
Notes: If you have 2 cups seasoned leftover lima beans cooked in ham hock or bacon, simply blend them in a food processor and serve. Instant Pot Method: Cook lima beans in just 1 1/2 cups liquid along with uncooked bacon and seasonings. Cook frozen limas on High Pressure for 10 minutes. Quick Release pressure; drain.)
