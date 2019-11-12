FIRST ALERT: Wind chills will be in the 20s this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday everyone! We are watching an arctic cold front that has moved through North and Central Alabama during the overnight hours. Temperatures have dropped into the 30s and will likely stay in the 30s for the rest of today. Roads and most surfaces should be fine this morning despite the falling temperatures. With wind increasing and warm surface temperatures, most of the water should evaporate and avoid icing up. We can’t rule out minor black ice on bridges and overpasses for areas along and north of I-20/59. A wind advisory has been issued for all of Central Alabama until 5pm this evening. Expect north winds at 15-25 mph with gusts near 35 mph. Most of the day will remain dry and very cold. Make sure you wear layers as the combination of wind and cold temperatures will make it feel like it is in the 20s for most of today. We’ll start the day with cloud cover. By this afternoon, clouds will gradually decrease becoming partly cloudy. Temperatures will likely remain in the mid-30s this afternoon. Once the sun sets, we’ll easily drop below freezing by 4-5 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: A hard freeze is expected tonight as cloud cover clears and winds begin to decrease. Our last freeze warning of the season is issued for today and continues into tomorrow morning. Most locations will drop into the low to mid-20s. A few locations could see morning lows in the upper teens Wednesday morning. Make sure you protect your pipes, plants, and pets. There’s a chance we could tie or break the record low temperature for November 13. The record low in Birmingham is 22°F set back in 1911. We are forecasting a low of 22°F.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST: We will see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with warmer temperatures. We will remain 15 degrees below average with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will not be an issue tomorrow. Expect southeast winds at 5-10 mph.
WATCHING A DISTURBANCE IN THE GULF: An area of low pressure is expected to develop in the Gulf and move to the northeast Thursday and Friday. Majority of our models are showing us relatively dry with most of the moisture staying to our south and east. We’ll likely see clouds increase becoming mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday with temperatures remaining below average with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ll add a small rain chance for both days, but the bulk of the rain will likely remain in Florida, Georgia, and off the Carolina coastline.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Weekend is shaping up to be dry and slightly warmer with highs approaching the upper 50s to lower 60s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Saturday with clouds increasing Sunday. No sign of rain. Morning temperatures are expected to dip into the low to mid-30s over the weekend.
NEXT WEEK: Models are showing a warming trend across Alabama going into next week. We look dry with highs in the 60s and morning lows staying above freezing. Good news for those who aren’t a fan of this cold weather today!
