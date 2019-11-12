FIRST ALERT: Wind chills will be in the 20s this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday everyone! We are watching an arctic cold front that has moved through North and Central Alabama during the overnight hours. Temperatures have dropped into the 30s and will likely stay in the 30s for the rest of today. Roads and most surfaces should be fine this morning despite the falling temperatures. With wind increasing and warm surface temperatures, most of the water should evaporate and avoid icing up. We can’t rule out minor black ice on bridges and overpasses for areas along and north of I-20/59. A wind advisory has been issued for all of Central Alabama until 5pm this evening. Expect north winds at 15-25 mph with gusts near 35 mph. Most of the day will remain dry and very cold. Make sure you wear layers as the combination of wind and cold temperatures will make it feel like it is in the 20s for most of today. We’ll start the day with cloud cover. By this afternoon, clouds will gradually decrease becoming partly cloudy. Temperatures will likely remain in the mid-30s this afternoon. Once the sun sets, we’ll easily drop below freezing by 4-5 p.m.