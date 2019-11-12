FIRST ALERT: School delays Tuesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A few school systems in the northern part of the state have decided to delay the start of class Tuesday morning.
A Freeze Warning has been issued for Tuesday because temperatures are expected to tumble nearly 40 degrees by sunrise Tuesday with wind chills in the teens and single digits in some areas. For more details on the weather forecast, you can click here.
The following systems are currently operating on a two hour delay for Tuesday morning:
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.