FIRST ALERT: Get your pipes ready for really cold weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the FOX6 FIRST ALERT Weather Team warned the temperatures will be dropping this week across Alabama.
Are your pipes ready? According to the plumbing experts, a single pipe burst can cost $4,000 or more.
“That’s something that you don’t want to happen in your house because it could make a huge mess and a complete disaster in your home,” said Nicholas Phillips, a professional plumber for On Time Service in Hoover.
Phillips and the crew have seen it all before including a home that was not winterized and pipes burst destroying the home.
“It’s just not something you want to deal with, it’s expensive and devastating.” he said.
Phillips said the first thing to do in protecting those pipes from the freeze is unhook the hose that’s been outside all summer long.
Phillips said, “As far as inside, your cabinet doors where your sinks are, your bathroom sinks, your kitchen sinks, just open the cabinet doors and let that heat from the house just get in there and keep them protected.”
Make sure the outside vents are closed and keep the faucet running on a steady drip if you are at home or are away for an extended period of time.
“It doesn’t have to be a huge stream of water. You don’t have to have your faucets full blast. Just a small steady drip is all it takes to keep those from freezing,” said Phillips
Phillips said it can only takes one freezing night to cause damage. But following these simple tips can go a long way at protecting your home from potential damage.
