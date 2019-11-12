Firefighters prepare for freezing temperatures

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters in our area see a big increase in calls when temperatures drop below freezing.
A lot of the calls are caused by people finding different ways to heat their home.
Space heaters and fireplaces can turn dangerous quickly, but there are ways to stay safe.
One way to stay safe is making sure any heater is on a hard surface and three feet way from any cloth that could catch fire.
Also you need to have your fireplace cleaned out before you light it for the first time. Daniel Reid is a Battalion Chief with the Pelham Fire Department and he expects that over the next few days they will respond to a lot of calls about a burning odor when their heat comes on.
“We will get those about that odor or that smell when the dust settles, and will possibly see some chimney fires, just because of the build on the flues. And so we will prepared for that, Reid said.
It is normal for there to be a burning smell when you turn the heat on for the first time, but if you are concerned about it, firefighters say give them a call.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.