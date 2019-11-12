Doctors say cold weather is a reminder to wash your hands

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Doctors warning as these temperatures drop the chances of you getting sick can increase, but it’s not from going outside.
Doctors said it is actually staying inside that gets you sick.
Doctors said because its freezing outside more people stay inside and germs are spreading fast.
Dr. Heinz Dueffer is an ER physician at Shelby Baptist Medical Center and he is encouraging families to disinfect surfaces frequently and wash your hands constantly while inside.
“So with temperatures dropping we tend to see a lot of respiratory infections. The influenza virus starts to come around and we tend to see a lot of pneumonia. A lot of people get strep throat,” Dr. Dueffer said.
Also if you start to see any symptoms in one family member keep them in a separate area of the house to make sure no one else gets sick.
