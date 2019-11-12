Chase for Georgia burglary suspects spans several counties, ends in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene at the Dollar Tree off 9th Avenue in Bessemer after a chase ended there.
State Troopers said the chase began in Cleburne County. The suspects are accused of burglarizing Healthmart Pharmacies in Georgia.
Bessemer police have arrested two people. One is still at large. Authorities say they found items in the vehicle the suspects were driving that appear to have come from a pharmacy.
This is a developing story. We’ll bring you more information when it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.