Beloved Birmingham bartender remembered as police search for killer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s 5 Points South community is grieving the loss of beloved bartender Kim Paul “Kimbo” Walker, who was found dead in his home Thursday. Police continue searching for suspects in what they’re calling a murder investigation.
News of Walker’s death spread quickly. Those who knew him said they would cherish the good times but they also want justice for his death.
“When you came down the stairs and you saw Kimbo behind the bar you know it was going to be a good night,” said Rachel Morris.
Rachel Morris, her husband Brent Morris and friends Kaleb Findley, Austin Butler, Brianna Shelton and Sam Teer are all long-time patrons of Upsidedown Plaza, a dive bar founded in 1962.
The group stood solemnly in front of the empty bar, thinking of all the good times they had with Walker.
Those memories and Walker’s favorite drink sat on a nearby table along with pictures and kind notes to Walker.
“It just doesn’t feel right without him,” said Kaleb Findley.
Walker was found dead Thursday night inside of his nearby home on 18th Street South. Birmingham police said Walker hit his head earlier that day while removing an unruly person from the bar. At 63 years old, he died in his sleep.
Walker is originally from Maryville, N.D., but made Birmingham his home many years ago. Those who knew and loved him said it’s a tremendous loss and he didn’t deserve to die the way he died.
“He never really met a stranger. I think that he just had a bunch of friends he hadn’t met yet,” said Austin Butler.
Walker’s friends, who although sad, couldn’t help but smile as they laughed and talked about Walker and a bell he loved to ring, yelling “Houligans!” as patrons entered the bar.
“He was a big fan of the bell,” said Butler.
“We rang it a few times tonight already,” said Findley.
The group vowed not let Walker’s light fade.
“Just imagine somebody that can make you have fun no matter what,” said Findley.
"He always said life ain’t that hard, " said Brianna Shelton.
“Yeah, life ain’t that hard,” Findley added.
Walker’s family is on their way to Birmingham to retrieve his body. Whether he’ll be buried here or back home in North Dakota has not yet been decided.
The case is still under investigation. those with information are asked to call Birmingham Police.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.