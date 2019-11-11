2 shootings in Brighton Sunday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to two separate shootings in Brighton Sunday morning.
At 4:39 a.m. authorities were dispatched to the 5200 block of McClain St. to investigate a shooting involving 34-year-old Dawayne Pruitt and 27-year-old Kerry McLemore.
According to sheriff’s deputies, the incident stemmed from a dispute between Pruitt and Mclemore that started in the Wylam community and carried over into Brighton.
It was reported that Pruitt retrieved a weapon, firing shots into McLemore’s vehicle. It was also reported that Pruitt was in the company of a female, off-duty police officer during the time of the incident.
Pruitt was arrested on unrelated charges and transported to the Birmingham City Jail.
That same morning at 6:28 a.m. Deputies responded to a shooting at a convenience store in the 4500 block of Bessemer Super Highway in Brighton.
A clerk reported that two men had been shooting at one another and that both vehicles had left the scene, According to authorities, surveillance footage confirmed this information.
The victim, who sustained a graze wound, later returned to the scene to make a report. The victim reported that the shooter was was an ex-boyfriend of a woman he had dealt with in the past.
Sheriff’s deputies do not believe the shootings are connected.
