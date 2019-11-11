FIRST ALERT: Rain is on the way and expected to stay until tomorrow

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re expected to get our share of nice, wet and cold weather the next few days.
If you’re going to the Veterans Day parade in downtown Birmingham today, expect temps around 68 degrees at 2 p.m. Winds are expected to develop out of the south around 5-10 mph.
Rain is expected to arrive late Monday night and continue overnight and into the morning hours tomorrow. There is a slight chance of some sleet or freezing rain before 9 a.m., but little to no sleet accumulation is expected.
Tuesday is expected to start cloudy and gradually become mostly sunny, cold and breezy. North winds of 15-20 mph are expected. That’s going to make tomorrow’s forecast high of 39 degrees feel pretty brutal.
A Freeze Warning is in effect from 3 a.m. tomorrow morning through 10 a.m. Wednesday morning ... YIKES!
Wednesday morning’s low is expected to be one of the coldest on record for November 13th. Temps are expected to average near 21 degrees, with many rural and low lying areas in the teens. Highs on Wednesday are expected to warm into the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies.
Mostly clear skies are expected all the way through Saturday, with morning temps in the 30s and highs in the 50s to low 60s.
Look for increasing clouds for Sunday, but still dry, with morning temps near 40s and highs near 60.
Have a great day today, and if you get a chance, thank a Veteran!
