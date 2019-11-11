The Barn Group in Chambers County for veterans

CHAMBERS CO., Ala. (WBRC) - On weekends across the Southeast, an organization called The Barn Group in Chambers County is teaming up with the Wounded Warrior Project to bring veterans and their families together for a time of camping and camaraderie.
The Barn Group conserves land across the United States and organizers said they also give it back to those who have served us.
The Wounded Warrior Project started in 2003 with a simple back pack filled with comfort items.
And then it just kind of exploded from there.
So it only seems fitting that two groups, one dedicated to maintaining things the natural way would be a fitting partner for a group known for helping Wounded Warriors and their families maintain their lives.
At the retreat in Chambers County small groups of veterans and their families are able to enjoy a weekend of fishing, clay shooting and barbecue away from the trials they face in their daily lives.
Natalie Miorana was an Army Medic. She said, “You can share stories and you can share what’s working for you or how you cope and it give people other options to try that might work for them as well.”
Conserve, monitor and maintain. That’s the goal of The Barn Group and The Wounded Warrior Project in helping millions of veterans and a place like this helps. It’s a lot of work but it’s worth the effort.
