Bama still has plenty to play for on the gridiron

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - What can the University of Alabama football team control? The answer is simple - how they will finish out the season. Will the Tide finish out strong and win the final three games, or will they fold and lose another game? If Bama wins out, they still have a shot at the College Football Playoff. If they suffer another loss, Bama virtually will have zero opportunity.
“We kind of have a legacy around here,” said Bama Head Football Coach Nick Saban. “In the last 12 years, we’ve only had one team lose more than one regular season game, and I want this team to embrace that legacy and keep working hard to win out.”
Bama lost its first game of the season last Saturday to LSU 46-41, and with that setback, barring a miracle, the Tide will not win the west division and play for an SEC Championship. However, if the Tide wins out, they still have an outside possibility of reach to the College Football Playoff, that is if teams start to lose.
Bama can control one thing - how they want to finish out the regular season with three games remaining, and it begins on the road in Starkville, Miss. against Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 16. The Tide and the Bulldogs kickoff at 11 a.m.
