18-year-old Auburn teen charged with rape found not guilty

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Jubal Camp, an 18-year-old arrested by the Auburn Police Department and charged with first-degree rape in a 2017 case, was just found not guilty.
According to police, the original arrest stems from an investigation of a reported sexual assault that occurred at a residence on Longleaf Drive back on October 8, 2017.
The 18-year-old female victim reported that she was forcibly sexually assaulted by Jubal Camp, who was an acquaintance at the time.
Further investigation by Auburn Police also identified Camp as the suspect. After physical evidence connected him to the case, it then subsequently led to him being charged with sexually assaulting the victim.
Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody at the Auburn Police Division. Camp was then transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $100,000 bond.
Zach Alsobrook was Jubal Camp’s attorney throughout this long trial over the two years.
After the trial, Alsobrook stated, “We are ecstatic. It has been a long, very emotional, very graphic week of trial and testimony and a long two years for Jubal and his family. We can’t be more thankful for this jury. Jubal is just 20-years-old and should have had his whole life ahead of him. That was taken away with these accusations. We are thankful and grateful for this jury setting him free and giving him his life back”.
As a result, reports just released that the now 20-year-old Jubal Camp is found not guilty after being arrested for first degree rape and sexual assault in 2017, according to the Lee County District Attorney.
