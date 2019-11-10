Suspect in Aniah Blanchard disappearance brought back to Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man police believed kidnapped college student Aniah Blanchard is behind bars in Lee County without bond.
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office mobile app, Yazeed is being charged with first-degree kidnapping.
Ibraheem Yazeed was arrested late Thursday night in Pensacola, Florida. U.S. Marshals say he resisted arrest.
A witness told authorities he saw Yazeed force Blanchard into a car at the gas station where she was last seen in late October.
Yazeed appeared in an Escambia County courtroom in Florida, Friday. That’s where he waived extradition, and he was soon en route back to Lee County.
